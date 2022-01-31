ECOWAS and UN representatives meet in Burkina Faso

A delegation of ECOWAS ministers arrives this Monday in Burkina Faso precisely one week after a military coup that ousted president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

The meeting follows a virtual summit last Friday focussing on the security situation in the country.

The ECOWAS delegation is led by Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, minister of foreign affairs of Ghana.

The meeting with the military authorities will also include the head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel region.

The visit will last only a few hours before the ministers head to Accra where an ECOWAS summit is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Last week, ECOWAS leaders suspended Burkina Faso from the regional organisation.