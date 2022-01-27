Welcome to Africanews

Nigerians challenge the need for IELTS

Nigerians challenge the need for IELTS
A 6th grade student takes notes during an English class at the Sotero Figueroa Elementary School in San Juan, Puerto Rico, November 6, 2017. The school reopened its doors with   -  
Copyright © africanews
RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Thousands of Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure over the mandatory International English Language Testing System (IELTS), for Nigerians who want to study in the United Kingdom, parts of Europe and US.

A petition has been signed by about 50 000 Nigerians who are mainly calling for an end to the test, which many describe as unfair.

The test of English-language proficiency for non-native English-language speakers is mostly managed by the British Council at a cost of $200 (£151) which is valid for two years.

Many have wondered why the results should last for two years claiming that is a way of distorting money from people and also preventing many Nigerians from travelling to the UK.

The petitioners argue that since English is Nigeria’s official language and the first language for many people here, a legacy of British colonial rule, the country should be exempt from the test.

This is not the first time this issue is coming up, but the British council is yet to respond to this issue.

IELTS dates back to 1980. It started as a joint venture of Cambridge English Language Assessment and the British Council. this venture was called UCLES or University of Cambridge Local Examination Syndicate.

