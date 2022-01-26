Welcome to Africanews

Slovak flying car gets approval from civil aviation regulators

The AirCar is spreading its wings in the sky over the Slovakian capital Bratislava. The dual-mode vehicle has already completed more than 70 hours of test flights, 200 take-offs and landings, and makes tight 45-degree turns. Its wings are fully retractable and it is currently equipped with a 160 horsepower BMW engine, a fixed propeller and a ballistic parachute. Today, Klein Vision, the company that manufactures it, announced that the Slovak transport authority has issued it with a certificate of airworthiness in accordance with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards. The current prototype has a range of 500 kilometres and requires 28 litres of fuel. The company is already working on its next prototype, which will have a range of 1 000 kilometres (621 miles) and fly at 300 kilometres per hour.

