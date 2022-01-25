South Korean business owners shave heads to protest restrictions

Hundreds of South Korean business owners shaved their heads to protest the South Korean government's virus restrictions. Small business owners expressed their anger towards the government's decision to extend the restrictions and demanded compensation from the government over their losses during the restrictions. The current coronavirus restrictions mandates restaurants and cafes to close at 9 p.m. In South Korea head shaving has been a form of protest and is a long-standing tradition that is used to show one's commitment to a cause. On Tuesday, 299 business owners shaved their heads to express their anger.