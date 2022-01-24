Impressive performances from skiers as the Freeride Tour season begins in Spain

Ski Men Wildcard Max Palm of Sweden won with first double backflip in Freeride World Tour history on Sunday. Palm finished ahead of Spain's Abel Moga and New Zealand's Craig Murray. In Women's Ski, Canada's Olivia McNeill top the podium ahead of Norway's Hedvig Wessel and Poland's Zuzanna Witych. The second stage of the Freeride World Tour will be hosted in Ordino Arcalis, Andorra, from January 30th until February 5th.