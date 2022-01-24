Protesters attack video team filming Belgian march against vaccinations and COVID-19 restrictions

A rally by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions turned violent in the Belgian capital on Sunday. At one point, some demonstrators set upon a video team covering the march for The Associated Press. They pushed and threatened the journalists and tried to damage their video equipment. The crew said the protesters began by arguing with them. Then, one of them kicked the journalist operating the camera several times in the legs before hitting his camera and breaking a cable. Later on, another man tried to headbutt the camera operator, who was wearing a helmet for protection. The crew was uninjured, but left shaken by the experience. Police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters after the march turned violent. Brussels police said 70 people were detained and three officers and 12 demonstrators required hospital treatment.