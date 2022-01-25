Hundreds of people brought to Lampedusa, 7 dead

Seven migrants died after their boat carrying over 250 people encountered rough weather off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa, the country's coast guard said Tuesday. The Italian Coast Guard, which rescued the migrants early Tuesday, said three were already dead when brought to shore, and another four died of hypothermia after being transported to hospital. Most of the migrants on board were from Egypt and Bangladesh. According to the United Nations refugee agency, over 122,000 migrants arrived in Europe in 2021 by crossing the Mediterranean. Almost 2,000 died in the attempt.