AFCON: Egypt beats Ivory Coast in shootout

Egypt qualifies with a 5-4 win on penalties. After the 1998 quarter-finals penalty shootout, the 2006 final loss, Ivory Coast has lost yet again on Wednesday January 26, to Egypt.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah hit the winning penalty for Egypt. The Pharaohs will go into the last 8 after their 5-4 win against Ivory Coast, on Wednesday.The two teams were tied at the end of regulation time and despite extra time, neither of the continent’s giants was ready to bow.

Each had beautiful goal chances in the 98th minute for Egyptian Ahmed Sayed and in the104th minute for Ivorian Ibrahima Sangaré.

It is finally on shootout session that Egypt eventually crushed the Elephant’s dreams. The 3rd time, Ivory Coast loses to the Pharoes in those circumstances.

On their quest for an 8th continental trophy, Egypt will meet Morocco on Sunday January 30 in the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium (Yaoundé).