Proud Comorians celebrate in Marseille

Thousands of Comorians celebrated last night in the streets of Marseille despite having lost 2 - 1 to Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The supporters celebrated reaching the last eight of the competition after qualifying for the first time in the tournament.

"We want to say that we are proud of our team, very proud. We played like men. We were all put in the way. They took out players, invented new rules, gave us red cards, stopped the clock before the end of regulation time (the most notorious stoppage was during the Mali-Tunisia match, Eds.), but we showed that we are not a small country. Small in size but not in talent!", said one unidentified supporter in Marseille.

A female Comorian supporter, Afradimi, added "we did well, even though we don't have the same goalkeeper. But we had a goalkeeper defender (Chaker Alhadhur, a defender who played as a goalkeeper, Eds.). We won well, we played well, and I am proud of my country, the Comoros!"

"Frankly, respect to the Comoros. They didn't give up. I think they played the game of their lives", admitted Casane, a Cameroonian supporter.

An estimated 80 thousand Comorians live in Marseille, one of the largest communities outside the islands.