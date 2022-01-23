Civil society groups demonstrate against growing insecurity in Goma

Civil society groups in the city of Goma, in DRC's North Kivu province came out on the streets on Saturday to protest against the growing insecurity in the city.

The demonstration took place while the city is still under a state of siege implemented last May.

"We called on the population to mourn the young people murdered during this period of the state of siege, but we were surprised to see the police who came to disperse the demonstrators with tear gas. People who just wanted to mourn the dead because it's already too much, several deaths during this state of siege", denounced Lucha activist Jacky Sinzahera.

This week at least four people have been shot and killed by gunmen.

Many were shocked by the repression from the authorities who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

"As a resident of Goma, I just joined my fellow citizens, the young people who are showing their indignation. Because It's not fair to be able to lose four young people in less than 72 hours, so my presence here is not in terms of organisation but in terms of supporting other young people, because I am also outraged", said Alice Kabuo who took part in the demonstration.

The authorities arrested at least four demonstrators on Saturday.

The city of Goma is home to more than two million people.