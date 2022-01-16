Mali: Former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta dies in Bamako

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Mali's former head of state who was toppled by the military in 2020, died Sunday at his home, his family said. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita led Mali from 2013 to 2020.

The cause of death was not specified.

Mali, already plunged into a serious security and political crisis since the outbreak of independence and jihadist insurgencies in 2012, has also been facing heavy sanctions from ECOWAS for a week.

Mr Keita, who claimed to be a leftist, had a meteoric rise under Alpha Oumar Konare, the first president (1992-2002) of the democratic era of Mali. He was Prime Minister from 1994 to 2000.

An unsuccessful candidate in the 2002 presidential election, he took his revenge by acceding to the Koulouba Palace, the seat of the Malian presidency in Bamako, in 2013.

He was re-elected in 2018 against Soumaïla Cissé, then leader of the opposition, who died in December 2020 of Covid-19.

The coup that toppled him in August 2020 was followed by a second one in May 2021. The junta led by Colonel Assimi Goïta has announced its intention to rule the country for several years, although it had previously committed to organising presidential and legislative elections on 27 February to allow the return of civilians to power.