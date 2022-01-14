Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UN's Secretary-General appeals to Mali's ruling junta

  -  
Copyright © africanews
FLORENT VERGNES/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Mali

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, appealed to the military junta in Mali to announce an acceptable timetable for elections.

Guterres reacted to the junta's suggestion that they would remain in power for five years before holding a scrutiny.

"ECOWAS' decision established that if the Malian government presents an acceptable timetable and takes steps in that direction, there will be a gradual lifting of sanctions. And of course I am working with ECOWAS and the African Union to create conditions which can allow the government of Mali to adopt a reasonable and acceptable position to accelerate a transition which has already been underway for a long time", said the UN's Secretary-General.

After months of pressure, last week ECOWAS decided to close borders with Mali and impose a trade embargo.

"I hope to be able to make brief contact with the Malian government. I believe it is absolutely essential that the Malian government present an acceptable timetable for the elections", added António Guterres.

Mali's army initially promised to stage elections in February 2022, after staging a coup in August 2020.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..