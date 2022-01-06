Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria: fire rips through busy neighbourhood in Lagos

Smoke and flames rise from a slum in Ebute Metta, a neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.   -  
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Nigeria

In Nigeria, a large fire ripped through an informal settlement on Wednesday in the commercial capital, Lagos.

Flames and smoke could be seen in Ebute Metta, an area of sawmills and packed housing along the banks of Lagos's lagoon.

The fire ripped through what is Lagos largest plank market for several hours before the emergency services turned up.

There are no reports of casualties.

