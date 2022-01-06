Nigeria: fire rips through busy neighbourhood in Lagos

Nigeria
In Nigeria, a large fire ripped through an informal settlement on Wednesday in the commercial capital, Lagos.
Flames and smoke could be seen in Ebute Metta, an area of sawmills and packed housing along the banks of Lagos's lagoon.
The fire ripped through what is Lagos largest plank market for several hours before the emergency services turned up.
There are no reports of casualties.
00:50
Alleged arsonist appears in court in South Africa
00:56
Damage assessments continue after fire ripped through SA's Parliament complex
01:45
Man arrested over fire at South African parliament in Cape Town
01:34
South Africa's minister confirms that fire has spread to National Assembly
00:58
Fire engulfs South African parliament in Cape Town
01:37
Goods and property estimated at billions lost at Abuja Next Cash and Carry fire