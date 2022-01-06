Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenyan MP suspended for distributing sweets in Parliament

Kenyan MP suspended for distributing sweets in Parliament
A general view showing Kenyan Members of Parliament and Senators attending an address by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on May   -  
Copyright © africanews
SIMON MAINA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

A Kenyan MP was on Wednesday suspended from parliament for a day for distributing Lollipops to MPs during an active session.

Fatuma Gedi said the "sugar levels of members had gone down" after the day-long session.

She had been accused by Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro of distributing money as bribes in the law-making house.

Mr. Nyoro was asked to validate his bribery allegations and was suspended for two days after he failed to do so.

“Hon Nyoro, based on the standing orders 107 having misled the house. I order Hon Nyoro be removed from precincts of parliament for two days,” temporary speaker Soipan Tuya ruled.

Ms. Gedi was suspended for a day for breaking house rules on conduct by distributing foodstuff in parliament.

The MPs passed several amendments to the law on political parties ahead of this year's general elections.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..