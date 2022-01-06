Kenyan MP suspended for distributing sweets in Parliament

A Kenyan MP was on Wednesday suspended from parliament for a day for distributing Lollipops to MPs during an active session.

Fatuma Gedi said the "sugar levels of members had gone down" after the day-long session.

She had been accused by Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro of distributing money as bribes in the law-making house.

Mr. Nyoro was asked to validate his bribery allegations and was suspended for two days after he failed to do so.

“Hon Nyoro, based on the standing orders 107 having misled the house. I order Hon Nyoro be removed from precincts of parliament for two days,” temporary speaker Soipan Tuya ruled.

Ms. Gedi was suspended for a day for breaking house rules on conduct by distributing foodstuff in parliament.

The MPs passed several amendments to the law on political parties ahead of this year's general elections.