Tunisia's hunger-striking former minister fights for life, a support group says

Tunisia’s former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri is fighting for his life according to a support group. The deputy chairman of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party was arrested on Friday and later accused of possible "terrorism" offences.

Aged 63, the man has been refusing food or medication since his arrest when he suffers a longstanding heart condition, diabetes and hypertension. Members of Bhiri's support committee fear for his life: "The life of Mr. Noureddine Bhiri; the lawyer, deputy, former minister of justice and the leader of a political party that is recognised in the country, is in real danger", Abderrazek Kilani said.

Bhiri's support committee points at President Kaies Saied and his interior minister as sole responsible behind the Ennahdah politician’s arrest.

Since July 25 when President Saied sacked the Ennahdha-supported government and suspended parliament, he has become the ultimate interpreter of the constitution. Human Rights Watch warned last month that Tunisian authorities were using "repressive" dictatorship-era laws to snuff out criticism of the president.