AFCON 2021: Afena-Gyan and Salis miss out on Ghana’s final squad

Ghana’s Coach Milovan Rajevac has named his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon 2021. The Serbian trainer had earlier in December named a 30-man provisional squad but trimmed the squad to 28 having camped in Doha – Qatar since December 23, 2021.

AS Roma youngster Felix Afena Gyan and Clermont Foot midfielder Salis Abdul Samed missed out on the final list for the tournament which kicks off in Cameroon on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew are in there, while Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus is also on the list despite his Dutch club naming him for a training camp in Portugal this week.

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, Reading pair Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom, and Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, who made his debut during last year's 2022 World Cup qualifiers, are the other England-based players selected.

Ghana will play a friendly International against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 05, 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Doha to wrap up preparations ahead of the tournament.

The Black Stars will kick-start the tournament against giants Morocco on Monday, January 10 before taking on Gabon and Comoros in the other Group C matches.

Milovan Rajevac who took over as coach of the senior national team in November last year is expected to lead Ghana’s charge for a fifth Africa Cup of Nations trophy. The former Red Star Belgrade manager led the Black Stars to the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola where Ghana lost 1-0 to Egypt in the final.