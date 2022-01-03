Welcome to Africanews

Sudanese pro-democracy protesters rally in Khartoum

Marwan Ali/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Sudan

Thousands of Sudanese pro-democracy protesters marched on the streets of the capital, Khartoum, on Sunday to demand a return to civilian rule.

Since the military coup in October 25th that demonstrations have become regular events.

The march took place hours before civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation during a speech broadcast on television.

Hours before the planned protests the authorities cut access to mobile internet services and erected roadblocks between the capital and outlying areas.

Former head of state Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019 following mass protests.

Since the military coup launched in October that veteran general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has become the 'de facto' leader of the country.

