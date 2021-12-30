Welcome to Africanews

Sudanese brave lockdown to keep up anti-coup protests

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators joined new protests Thursday against the army's October 25 coup, braving tear gas, the cutting of communication links and a tight lockdown in the capital, AFP correspondents reported. Demonstrators reached within a few hundred metres (yards) of the presidential palace in Khartoum, headquarters of military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, before troops, police and paramilitary units launched multiple tear gas canisters into the crowd.

