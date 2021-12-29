Not vaccinated? No access to public places in Kenya

The Kenyan government has issued a directive that will see banks, restaurants and public spaces deny services and admittance to people with no proof of covid 19 vaccination.

In a press statement, the Cabinet secretary for health Mutahi Kagwe, revealed that there was growing concern over the increased rate of Covid-19 infections.

Statistics available at the Kenyan ministry of health indicates that, as of December 28, this year, 3,297 people had tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 9,637 tested the previous 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the positivity rate is now at 34.2%. with total confirmed positive cases now at 288,951.

It is not yet clear how the government intends to implement this directive; however, there has been resistance from a section of the public.

We don’t have government for people who are vaccinated or those who are not vaccinated, government is for all people. Peter ndugu kinyanjui, Kenyan resident said.

Others are of the view not everyone knows the vaccination center, requesting that the government to set up the centers outside supermarkets and Malls so that citizens who go to these places get the chance to be vaccinated.

A section of the population also believes that the government directive is timely since it will help drive up the vaccination number.

"I call upon those who have not been vaccinated to go for the jab and it is right for the government to implement the directive. " Ibrahim thuo, street hawker

It is not clear how the government intends to implement this measure. However, the Kenyan government is still rolling out plans to encourage more people to vaccinate.

As of December 28th 2021, a total of 9,723,787 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,704,996 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 4,018,791.