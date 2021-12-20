Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Opposition party in Burkina reappoints leader

  -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared

By Africanews

Burkina Faso

The main opposition party in Burkina Faso, CDP, has re-elected Eddie Komboïgo has its leader.

The election took place on Sunday during the 8th Congress in the capital, Ouagadougou.

The party presented a new political bureau comprised of 89 members that marks another turn for the party founded 25 years ago.

"I thank you and assure you that you have made the right choice. I promise fair management of the party. I will work for a great rally" promised Eddie Komboïgo, President of the Congress for Democracy and Progress party.

The party confirmed former leader Blaise Campaoré as honorary president and vowed to increase internal cohesion.

"We decided to keep President Blaise Compaoré as Honorary President, but we withdrew all the attributions that were given to him" said the re-elected leader.

Eddie Komboïgo promised to carry out an extensive reform plan with a view to increase support among the grassroots.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..