Ivorian government resumes dialogue with opposition

The Ivorian government on Thursday resumed dialogue with 21 opposition parties in a bid to bring unity to the West African country.

In attendance were various government officials of the ruling party, former presidents Henri Konan Bédié and Laurent Gbagbo, respectively head of the Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire (PDCI) and the Party for African Peoples (PPA-CI).

Patrick Achi is the third Prime Minister in three years to convene these discussions initiated in 2019 and which are entering their fifth phase.

"the times of crisis are over, Ivorians are looking towards the future and development.The framework of our exchanges must fit into this new national reality and this new positive dynamic for Côte d'Ivoire and for Ivorians," said the PM

"And we will be there on Tuesday with our proposals and our contribution for a lasting peace in this country," said Georges Armand Ouégnin, member of Laurent Gbagbo's party, PPA-CI.

The twenty or so political groups present had until Friday evening to send the government their proposals for themes and subjects to be debated.

According to Pascal Affi N'Guessan of the opposition FPI party, many issues have been pending for a long time.

"Our hope is that this dialogue will enable this political class to agree on the essentials. And the essential thing is peace and stability in Ivory Coast," said Pascal Affi N'Guessan, President of the FPI.

Ivory Coast is set to have the next local elections in 2023.