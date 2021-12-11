Ivory Coast announces partnership with Italian energy giant ENI

The authorities in Ivory Coast have announced a partnership with Italian energy giant, ENI.

The announcement on Friday was made by Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara in the company of ENI's CEO, Claudio Descalzi.

The Ivorian president expects production to start in 2023.

"The exploitation will begin in the coming months, which means that from 2023-2024 the Ivory Coast will be an oil producer at a significant level and of course with regard to gas, the amount of research is even more important", announced President Alassane Ouattara.

The project will also be important as a source of training and employment of young people.

"We have the training aspect, which is very important, the employment aspect for young people, and the aspect of helping to decarbonise, so this operation will not create an additional CO2 problem. This is something we appreciate", concluded the Ivorian president.

The annoucement of the partnership follows the discovery in August of significant reserves of oil and gas in the country.