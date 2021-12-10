Prez. Akufo-Addo determined to protect Ghana’s democracy

Ghana’s president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his determination to protect the country’s democracy amidst the Covid-9 pandemic.

The president said this on Thursday during a virtual summit on democracy where he recounted some challenged the country has faced during the pandemic.

"It is that attachment to democratic values and institutions that we are determined to protect, even during this crisis that we have been going through, the pandemic. And fortunately, and by the grace of God, it’s been more or less under control."

The summit hosted leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector.

The summit focused on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and provided a platform for leaders to make both individual and collective commitments to defend democracy and human rights around the world.

Invited governments were tasked to develop commitments focused on strengthening their own democracies in three areas – fighting corruption, countering authoritarianism and promoting human rights.

A second summit is expected in 2022 to take stock of the progress made and forge a common path ahead.