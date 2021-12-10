Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Prez. Akufo-Addo determined to protect Ghana’s democracy

  -  
Copyright © africanews
HANNAH MCKAY/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Ghana

Ghana’s president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his determination to protect the country’s democracy amidst the Covid-9 pandemic.

The president said this on Thursday during a virtual summit on democracy where he recounted some challenged the country has faced during the pandemic.

"It is that attachment to democratic values and institutions that we are determined to protect, even during this crisis that we have been going through, the pandemic. And fortunately, and by the grace of God, it’s been more or less under control."

The summit hosted leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector.

The summit focused on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and provided a platform for leaders to make both individual and collective commitments to defend democracy and human rights around the world.

Invited governments were tasked to develop commitments focused on strengthening their own democracies in three areas – fighting corruption, countering authoritarianism and promoting human rights.

A second summit is expected in 2022 to take stock of the progress made and forge a common path ahead.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..