Frida Kahlo's world comes to life in an immersive exhibition

This Madrid exhibition brings Frida Kahlo's masterpieces and diaries to life. With 2,500 animated photograms projected on a 12,152 sq feet surface which also includes the floor, this cinematic experience aims to highlight the Mexican artist's personal strength. The exhibition is split into three main thematic areas. The first part focuses on the artist in all her splendor, connecting Frida's work with the testimonies of her peers as a way to showcase her relevance in both the intellectual and artistic movements of her time. The second reveals Frida's more intimate side, introducing the Kahlo family, delving into the artist's roots and friendships, and analyzing a key event in her history: the traumatic accident that led to her rebirth as a painter. The third part recreates the Blue House, the home where Frida Kahlo was born, and where she lived, painted and died. More than a hundred artworks, literary pieces and photographs have been put together for this project. Animated illustrations and collages helped to recreate atmospheres and to reinterpret the artist's pictorial style. Each scene is accompanied by an original musical soundtrack created by Goya-nominated composer Arturo Cardelús. The melodies include a wide variety of instruments and sound effects, combined with traditional European and Mexican music. The soundtrack was recorded by the Budapest Art Orchestra. "Life and Work of Frida Kahlo" is open at the Teatro Instante in Madrid from 6 December 2021 to 30 February 2022 and will also be on display in other cities including Barcelona, Copenhagen and Bangkok until 30 April 2022.