Crowds enjoy Taiwan's 'Christmasland' as the island keeps Covid under control

Crowds of people wearing facial masks packed New Taipei City Hall Square to watch the opening of "Christmasland", Taiwan's largest outdoor festive decoration. The island has managed to control the spread of Covid-19 by closing its borders to foreigners and contact tracing. Residents say they feel blessed to be able to bring their families and enjoy the festivities while many countries grapple with a surge of new infections.

