South Koreans pitch in to make fiery kimchi food dish at mass event

In Seoul, the capital of South Korea, Buddhist monks joined about 150 others to dip their gloved hands into huge containers of chilli and salted cabbage and prepare kimchi, a hot national dish. Eight thousand kilos of cabbage were used, with half given to needy households and the other half to Buddhist organisations, including the Jogyesa temple that organised the event.