Activists gather outside US Supreme Court ahead of major abortion case

Pro-choice and anti-abortion activists gather outside the US Supreme Court ahead of oral arguments in the fiercest challenge to abortion in a generation, as a Supreme Court dramatically reshaped by Donald Trump hears a case that could roll back 50 years of reproductive rights. The nine justices - among them six conservatives - are examining a 2018 law in the southern state of Mississippi that prohibits most terminations after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

