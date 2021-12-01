Ethiopian government claims advances against the rebels

The Ethiopian government claims to have retaken control of Shewa Robit, a town situated around 220km from the capital, Addis Ababa.

A week ago the same town had allegedly fallen under the control of the rebels.

Government forces and the TPLF have been locked in conflict for over one year.

The government said this victory has boosted morale.

"His decision has inevitably boosted troop morale and emboldened the people of Ethiopia to unite, and to resist and to push back the threat of the terrorist organisation. In the past few days alone great strides have made in forcing the TPLF to relinquish their occupation of key areas", announced press secretary Billene Seyoum.

In the last few days the state broadcaster has shown images of prime-minister Abiy Ahmed in uniform allegedly on the frontline.

Fighting is curently taking place in three fronts.

On Tuesday the prime-minister promised more advances against the rebels.