Oceanic swimming pool in Cape Verde aims to produce future champions

In Cape Verde swimming and the sea go hand in hand.

Up until recently everyone learned to swim in the sea but that has recently changed.

The oceanic swimming pool in the island of São Vicente opened to the public last August.

Teachers and schools hope this swimming will produce future champions.

"Teaching in a swimming pool is different from teaching in water in strong currents. And our goal has always been to train athletes to represent Cape Verde at national and international level", admits Antão Francisco Pio, president of the Etnasa Swimming and Aquatic Rescue School.

The oceanic swimming pool was a government project that could now be replicated in other parts of the country.

The pool is also used to train professionals in sea rescue.