2022 FIFA World Cup: More African teams reach the play-offs

Six African teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup playoffs next year in March. DR Congo, Ghana Mali and Egypt joined the Lions of Teranga and the Pharaohs in the prequalification games in 2022.

The continent will be represented by five teams which will be decided in March on a two-legged play-off in March.

Meanwhile, other teams are yet to join the play-off in the decisive matches scheduled this Tuesday.

The most thrilling match will be between Cameroon and Ivory Coast at the 42,500 capacity Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

Other matches will be between Algeria vs Burkina Faso, Tunisia vs Zambia and Nigeria vs Cape Verde.

Ivory Coast beat Mozambique 3-0 to reclaim the lead of the group by a point from Cameroon.

Cameroon had earlier ruthlessly punished Malawi 4-0 after the Malawians had John Banda sent off in the 21st minute for blocking Vincent Aboubakar's shot with his hand on the goal line.

Andrew Ayew secured Ghana’s sole goal in the 33rd minute after a fouled play in the box aging out the South Africans at the top of Group G.

Both Ghana and South Africa have 13 points each and the same goal difference but the Black Stars had more goals scored compared to their adversaries.