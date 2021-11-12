Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal to host Anthony Blinken in first visit as US top diplomat

Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal, these are the countries U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to from Nov. 15-20 in what will be the top diplomat's first trip to Africa.

The State Department said on Thursday that the visit will advance U.S.-Africa collaboration on shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back to a more inclusive global economy, combatting the climate crisis, revitalizing our democracies, and advancing peace and security.

Blinken will meet first with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi to discuss topics including cooperation on ending the COVID-19 pandemic and regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan, the department said in a statement.

He would then travel next to Abuja to meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and revitalizing democracy, it said. The Secretary will deliver a speech on U.S.-Africa policy in the capital of Africa’s largest democracy. Additionally, the Secretary will engage with Nigerian entrepreneurs in the digital sector.

In Dakar, Blinken will meet with Senegalese President Macky Sall "to reaffirm the close partnership between our two countries," the statement said.

It added that "Given President Sall’s upcoming African Union chairmanship, Secretary Blinken looks forward to discussing regional issues and shared values. The Secretary will engage in events that highlight America’s strong commercial relationship with Senegal, amplify the role of female Senegalese entrepreneurs, and showcase the U.S. partnership to combat the COVID-19 pandemic"