Malawi president launches 10-year plan to turn the economy around

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera offcially launched a 10-year implementation plan for the country.

The aim of the plan is turn Malawi from one of the poorest countries in the world to a lower middle income country by 2030.

The president believes this is only possible by changing peoples's atittudes.

"Anytime you hear another Malawian complaining about somebody else or a politician, you should ask them if they themselves have started reading the implementation plan. And if they themselves have started implementing. That plan at a household level.

As we speak. I have well over 500 messages on my phone requesting that I run each family for them as president. And I'm not kidding. Members of Parliament. They have messages so they can run families of their constituents. A country will never develop with that kind of spirit. Until we take full responsibility. We need to truly have our minds changed", said President Chakwera during aspeech in the capital, Lilongwe.

The plan includes different pillars such as agriculture and farming.

One of the aims is to digitize farming in order to make it more productive and efficient.

Chakwera also challenged young people in the country's colleges and universities to be aspiring and to use their education to make the country's farming smarter.