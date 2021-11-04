Sudanese army announces a new government

The Sudanese army announced on Thursday the formation of a new government, ten days after the coup d'état of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, a move condemned by the international community.

Mr. Burhane, who led the country since 2019, dissolved the government on 25 October, arrested civilian leaders and declared a state of emergency in the country.

After the coup, Sudanese citizens took to the streets en masse in demonstrations that were suppressed by security forces, leaving at least 12 people dead and hundreds injured, according to a committee of pro-democracy doctors.

On Sunday, the deposed Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who has been under house arrest since the coup, called for his government to be reinstated.

Diplomats, businessmen, academics and journalists are trying to mediate, but so far without much success.