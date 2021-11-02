Welcome to Africanews

Squid Game-themed climate protest staged outside COP26 venue in Glasgow

Activists and protesters call on world leaders to "stop playing climate games" and to fulfil their climate pledges at a protest inspired by "Squid Game", the South Korean dystopian show that became a global sensation after its release on Netflix, and staged outside the COP26 venue. The UN’s climate conference started this week in Glasgow and will continue for another two weeks to try to craft national plans to forestall the most devastating impacts of global warming.

