COP26: African leaders charged to take leadership role in fight against climate change

African leaders have been challenged to take leadership roles in the fight against climate change in their various countries other than always allowing donors to take the lead.

Senior research fellow at the center for climate change and sustainability studies at the University of Ghana, Dr. Bob Manteaw says the lack of commitment on the part of some African leaders in tackling the environmental crisis has contributed massively to the current situation.

A lot of climate change leadership in African countries are led by donor partners in terms of finance. We want the situation where by our leaders will take leadership roles and seek collaboration. Frankly speaking, a lot of the adaption actions, a lot of climate actions in our part of the world are led by donor partners and that is not right that should tell you we haven’t accepted the urgency and the seriousness of the problem that we are facing, first as Africans and the of course as a global community.

More than 120 world leaders are outlining their countries' plans to tackle climate change at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kenyas president Uhuru Kenyata, President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan are some of the African leaders who have addressed the conference pressing home the need for rapid support from wealthier states in solving the crisis.

However dr manteaw is of the view awareness creation should be a priority.

Climate change has been happening for so long there are people here in the continent who do not know what is happening and do not even understand, they see things happening but thez don’t realise what is actually happening , so we should start using out own situations to create the requisite awareness and provide people the education, skills and the capacity to be able to take actions.

The conference is expected to come to an end November 12.