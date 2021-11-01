Demonstrations in Sudan likely to continue after 12 confirmed dead during protests

A Sudanese protest leader says demonstrations in the country will continue until the military reverses its recent takeover and hands over the rule of the country to a civilian government.

The Spokesperson for the Sudanese professional association, Mohammed Yousef al-Mustafa insists those behind the takeover be held accountable.

"It is either the Military ruling with dictatorship and we stand against them every day no matter the killings, detentions and rapes, or they leave the political scene to the people to be responsible for themselves, manage the country the way they want and do what they believe is right."

The United Nations on Sunday urged Sudan's generals to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.

Mohammed Yousef al-Mustafa outlined some qualities he believes the country needs in their next leadership.

"A government that the Sudanese revolution agree on should be formed; a government that consists of skilled people who are biased towards democracy and human rights and without any elements from the military or the political parties can solve the main problems in Sudan."

South Sudan has deployed a delegation, led by presidential advisor Tut Gatluak, to Sudan to mediate between the military and the civilian leaders.

Gatluak met with Burhan and said he would meet with Abdalla Hamdok, the deposed prime minister who remained under house arrest in the capital Khartoum, as part of his mediation efforts.

Security forces shot dead three protesters during Saturday’s the protest .

According to Sudan doctors committee this makes at least 12 deaths and over 280 wounded since Monday.

However, The Sudanese police say its forces did not use live ammunition against protesters.