Sudanese doctors treat wounded protestors as anti-coup marches spread

Several protesters needed medical treatment Tuesday following mass demonstrations in Khartoum against the Sudan military's apparent coup.

The Sudanese military seized power Monday, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

In response, Sudanese citizens flooded the streets of Khartoum and other cities in the country in protest.

At least four people were killed and over 80 wounded when security forces opened fire on protesters in Khartoum, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee.

"They start shooting with sound bullets, then real bullets. I saw two people fall to the ground. There were eleven soldiers and two military colonels in a military vehicle shooting, the vehicle went over the injured, twice," said an unnamed injured protester being treated in hospital.

The prime minister and other senior officials in the transitional government who were arrested Monday by the military continued to be held at a military camp outside the capital.

The military takeover threatened to derail Sudan's fragile transition to democracy, which had been underway for the past two years.

The United Nations Security Council was set to discuss the situation in a closed-door meeting later Tuesday.