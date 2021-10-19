Welcome to Africanews

Brazil: a mural made with the ashes of the Amazon

Tired of seeing the lush Amazon destroyed for many years, Brazilian street artist Mundano decided to let nature speak for itself: he painted a giant mural in Sao Paolo using the ashes he collected from the burned rainforest, in order to raise awareness about climate change. The giant 1,000-square-meter mural, titled "The Forest Firefighter," features a heroic character helplessly facing a raging fire. Mundano, 36, gathered 200 kilograms of ashes from different areas affected by fires to create the mural on a building near Avenida Paulista, the main avenue that runs through Brazil's largest city.

