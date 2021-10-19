House disinfected after suspected Ebola death in DRC

Volunteers working with the Congolese Ministry of Health, dressed in protective clothing, disinfected the house of a man suspected of dying from Ebola in Kasabinyole, a neighborhood of Beni, on Monday. The 36-year-old man's body was removed and covered as distraught relatives begged to see him one last time. But the volunteers had to explain to them that this was not possible. They took samples from the victim that will be tested to determine if he was infected with Ebola. Authorities said Monday that five confirmed cases of Ebola have been recorded in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where at least three people have died this month since the new outbreak was declared. The new outbreak that began Oct. 8 comes after a devastating outbreak that began in 2018, when the disease killed more than 2, 200 people in the conflict-torn region, and five months after the country declared itself free of the virus. The World Health Organization began vaccinating people against the virus last week.