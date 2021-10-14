Fight against corruption gains momentum in DRC

In the Democratic Republic of Congo the fight against corruption is going from strength to strength.

Appointed by president Félix Tshisekedi in July last year as Chief Inspector of Finance, Jules Alingete Key says that public finances are doing well.

"Today, I can guarantee you that there hasn't been a month in 2021 where we made less than $500 million. So, there are months where we made 900 million, 800 million 700 million and the minimum we made was 500 million. Whereas in 2020 we have never exceeded 400 million. Understand that the public finances are doing well" said the Chief Inspector of Finance.

Despite progresses corruption remains a problem in the country. NGO's have denounced the handling of funds to fight the pandemic and provide humanitarian aid.

"To speak of zero corruption, zero embezzlement, is a utopia. But in the Congo the problem is that we have reached a very high level that I would estimate to be as high as 90 percent, that is to say that in our country 90 percent of public expenditure is diverted and 10 percent is left for the collective interest. Our strategy is to reverse this situation" promised Jules Alingete Key.

According to Transparency International's 2020 Corruption Perception Index, the country ranks 170 out of 180 countries.