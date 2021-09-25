Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

AFGHANISTAN: Life in kabul after the Taliban seized power.

People in the Afghan capital Kabul were enjoying themselves at an amusement park on Friday evening, after the Taliban seized power. A Taliban officer said the new government had significantly reduced crime and vowed to keep citizens safe. In one part of town, people thronged the streets as dozens waited for free bread at the end of the day from a bakery. Afghanistan, which relies heavily on foreign aid, faces near-total poverty resulting from political instability, frozen foreign reserves and a collapsed public finance system. This month, U.N. donors pledged more than $1.2 billion in emergency assistance to help provide a lifeline to the country.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..