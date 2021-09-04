Welcome to Africanews

"Enough is enough" - Lukaku calls out FIFA and UEFA over racism

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ian Walton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Racism

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has called for FIFA and UEFA to put an end to racism in football following the abuse England players suffered during their World Cup qualification win over Hungary on Thursday.

Racist chants were directed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during England's 4-0 win in Budapest, where Hungary will have to play their next two games in UEFA competition behind closed doors following racist and homophobic incidents during Euro 2020.

Lukaku said: "We always talk about the racial issues. But not only that but a lot of stuff of discrimination that's happening in and around the football pitch. And I think now it's the time that, something has to happen."

