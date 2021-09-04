18-year-old Senegalese Mamadou Fall secures win for LAFC, scores twice

Mamadou Fall scored twice to help Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 4-0 on Friday night.

Los Angeles (7-9-6) ended a club-record, eight-game winless streak. LAFC had never gone more than five straight games without a win before this season. Kansas City (11-5-7) has lost twice in its last 13 matches - with six victories.

Fall opened the scoring in the 19th minute by heading in Eduard Atuesta's corner kick. He made it 2-0 in the 61st in similar fashion, heading home Atuesta’s free kick.

Cristian Arango made it 3-0 in the 71st after he was left wide open at the penalty spot for Daniel Musovski's pass. Eduard Atuesta capped it with a penalty kick in the 87th.

Sporting KC was reduced to 10 men in the 58th when Roger Espinoza received a straight red card for a studs-up tackle of Cristian Arango.

Fall 2021 : 7 games, 4 starts, 2 goals

LAFC today, Friday, Jun 4, 2021, anounced that the Club has signed 18-year-old defender Mamadou Fall off of MLS Waivers to a two-year deal with options through 2024. Fall will occupy an international spot on the Club’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

The Senegalese native joins the Black and Gold from the Soccer Institute of Montverde Academy in Orlando, FL and was a teammate of 2020 LAFC signee Mohamed Traore. Like Traore, Fall made his way to Orlando via Salif Diao's Sport4Charity Organization based out of Dakar, Senegal, and was selected to the Senegal U17 Youth National Team in 2019.

In 2019, Fall had the opportunity to train with the U17 and U19 Villarreal CF La Liga professional teams.

LAFC returns to regular season play on Saturday, June 19 against the Houston Dynamo with a full capacity crowd at Banc of California Stadium. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on UniMás, TUDN, Twitter (ENG Audio), 1110 ESPN, ESPN App (Audio) and 980 AM La Mera Mera.