Ronaldo breaks men's scoring record with 2 goals to hit 111

Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-scoring man in the international soccer history with his 110th goal for Portugal on Wednesday.

The Portugal captain scored in the 89th minute against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier, moving ahead of former Iranian striker Ali Daei. He added a second - another header - minutes later in a 2-1 victory. Earlier in the game, he had a penalty saved in the 15th minute.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo, who finalized his return to Manchester United on Tuesday after leaving Juventus, was playing in his 180th game for Portugal. The forward made his debut for the national team in 2003 and began his historic scoring run at the 2004 European Championship in a 2-1 loss to Greece in the group stage.

The only two men to net more than 100 times for their countries are Ronaldo and Daei, who scored 109 goals in 149 games for Iran from 1993-2006 and played for German clubs Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin.