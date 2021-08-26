At least 1,500 families displaced after heavy rains in the DR Congo

More than 1500 houses were washed away in the Democratic Republic of Congo after heavy rains caused floodings in Goma.

Authorities in the area linked the recent eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in the area to have promoted the flooding given that vegetation was wiped out.

The locals also lost a number of castles, crops and even the main tarmac road being cut off.

"It was raining and we were in our houses preparing meals when we suddenly saw water coming from Mount Mikeno invading our houses. We were afraid and fled without taking anything with us. Since then, we have been asking for aid," a resident said.

"We estimate that at least 1,500 houses were washed away by this flood that hit our village Nyamagana as well as our neighbors. In short, our whole group was affected," another resident confirmed.

Locals are now calling for humanitarian aid and revamping of the main road that leads to the area.

This disaster is the second of its kind to hit the Rugari group in Rutshuru territory after the one that occurred in 1978.