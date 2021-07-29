Tunisia's Ennahdha party, 2 others under probe over alleged foreign campaign funding

An investigation has been opened by Tunisian prosecutors into alleged foreign campaign funding and anonymous donations to Tunisia’s Islamist movement, Ennahdha party.

Two other political parties are also being probed, local media report Wednesday.

Spokesperson for the financial prosecutor’s office, Mohsen Daly, said on Mosaique FM radio Wednesday that the investigations were opened in mid-July.

He also announced investigations were opened earlier this month into the country’s national anti-corruption agency, which was suspected for corruption, and into the country's Truth and Dignity Commission created to confront abuses during Tunisia’s decades of autocratic rule.

Ennahdha party is the dominant party in Tunisia’s parliament, whose activities were suspended by President Kais Saied this week.

"I am not fearful. At the same time, I am not fully certain that deviations may not happen on this path - they are possible because coups may start peacefully and claim to respect the freedom and the rule of law and the judiciary, but through daily practice, they move gradually to control the judiciary, repress the media, ban political freedoms and elections", said Rachid Ghannouchi, Leader of Ennahdha party.

Calm has returned to the capital Tunis, four days after nationwide protests leading to the president's decision to centralize power in his hands.

The Tunisian leader also fired the prime minister and key Cabinet members. He said that it was necessary to stabilize a country in economic and health crisis. But Ennahdha and other critics accused him of overstepping his power and threatening Tunisia’s young democracy.

On Wednesday, Paris called for the immediate appointment of a Prime Minister and the formation of a government. The French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in a telephone conversation with his counterpart Othman Jerandi, stressed "the importance of the rapid appointment of a Prime Minister and the formation of a government that is able to meet the expectations of Tunisians," said the spokeswoman of the Quai d'Orsay.

On Monday, supporters of Tunisia's Assembly of the Representatives of the People's President Rached Ghannouchi gathered in front of the Parliament to protest President Kais Saied shock decisions late Sunday night.