Football: Patrick Vieira back to EPL as manager

"My dream one day is to coach in the EPL" Patrick Vieira has fulfilled his dream. The Arsenal legend is back to the Premier League, taking up a position on the Crystal Palace bench next season.

It's a nice rebound for the French coach of Senegalese origin who started his managerial career in New York before coaching French side Nice, the past three seasons.

Vieira's arrival in the Premier League echoes the call made by Raheem Sterling a few months ago. In the midst of the Black Live Matters movement, the England international expressed concern about the lack of managers from racial minorities in the English top flight.

Nuno Espirito Santo, who was born in Sao Tome e Principe, was the only manager in the Premier League at the time, and no doubt he is now keen to see the arrival of a new coach of African descent.

In a sign that attitudes are changing, Espirito Santo was promoted last week from Wolverhampton to Tottenham where he will take over from his famous compatriot José Mourinho