29th Saint-Louis Jazz Festival ends in Senegal

Africa's biggest jazz festival "Saint-Louis Jazz Festival" held in Senegal has come to an end.

Senegalese musical group, Misaal were the last to performace at the festival, in the city of Saint-Louis, which is about 250 kilometers from the capital Dakar.

Organized by the French Institute,this year would make it, the 29th time it was held.

Last year COVID-19 halted Saint Louis' jazz festival for the first time in its 29-year history.

This year it was back, bringing much needed life to the Island of Saint Louis, a UNESCO World Heritage site famed for its colonial architecture and pastel-coloured houses.

African rhythms, funk, gospel and blues could be heard in the narrow streets, emanating from restaurants, bars and hotels into the early morning hours.

Saint Louis, in northern Senegal, was spared the deadliest impacts of COVID-19. But a drop in tourism and an economic crisis have left residents desperate for a much-needed boost that only its largest annual event could provide.

It attracts fans from all over West Africa and Europe and is a source of pride for the city's street performers.

Founded in 1993, the Saint Louis International Jazz Festival is today one of the most important international jazz events.

The crossroads of jazz, exposing the city's heritage to the rest of the country and the world and embracing jazz lovers of all generations.