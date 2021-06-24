Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

17 soldiers killed in helicopter crash near Nairobi, police say

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

plane accident

Kenyan police said 17 soldiers died in a helicopter crash on Thursday.

The victims were on a training exercise when the helicopter came down in Kajiado County outside the capital, Nairobi. Six people on board were seriously injured.

"This plane came when we were under the hill there. It started making a funny noise, not that of the propeller, it sounded like an ambulance. After 10 seconds it turned and tried to land but it couldn't. I think it hit that hill and after hitting the hill, it suddenly turned and hit the ground", said Morris Kirai Emerit, a Kajiado County resident.

Emerit said he helped to rescue two injured soldiers. Kenya's military confirmed the crash but did not give further details.

According to the police official, there were 23 soldiers aboard the helicopter when it crashed.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..