South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal "diamonds" turn out to be quartz

South Africa
Nothing but deception for South Africans who rushed KwaHlathi.
After hearing a local herder had unearthed some mysterious stones in this small town of the Kwazulu-Natal province, thousands armed with pickaxes, shovels and sticks headed to the surroundings of the village in search of diamonds.
But preliminary analysis of these said diamond shows the stones are in fact Quartz, far more common and far less valuable.
Results that crushed any dreams and possibilities of wealth for all these amateur miners.
The South African governement added the zone is not known to have any diamonds, and that those who poured to the small Kwazulu-Natal village should vacate the area, as it could carry risks such as environmental damage and exposure to Covid 19.
Go to video
Podcast | Responsibility to your family: success or death
Go to video
World’s third largest diamond found in Botswana
00:56
South Africa rejects 2 million J&J vaccines due to USFDA decision
01:03
Mali: New government sees military in key ministerial positions
01:02
Pics of the Day: June 11, 2021
11:07
FinTech companies bank on social media to promote financial literacy {Business Africa}